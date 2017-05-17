Djokovic overcomes Bedene in Rome

Four-time champion Novak Djokovic overcame a challenging first set to beat British qualifier Aljaz Bedene 7-6 (2), 6-2 in his opening match at the Italian Open Tuesday.



David Goffin rallied past Fernando Verdasco 3-6, 6-3, 6-2; Tomas Berdych notched his 600th career win by beating qualifier Carlos Berlocq 6-3, 6-4; Jack Sock defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 1-6, 7-5; and Alexander Zverev outlasted Kevin Anderson 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 .



Gavrilova broke Keys' serve at love to take a 6-5 lead in the third set then hit an ace on her second match point.

...