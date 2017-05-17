No French Open wild card for Sharapova

Twice former champion Maria Sharapova was surprisingly snubbed by French Open organizers, who opted against handing the Russian a wild card into this month's clay court Grand Slam Tuesday.



The 30-year-old, who returned from a 15-month doping ban last month, had been expected to be fast-tracked into the qualifying competition for a tournament already without a host of leading players including Serena Williams.



However, in a French Tennis Federation (FFT) news conference broadcast on Facebook, FFT president Bernard Giudicelli announced that the 2012 and 2014 champion would play no part in this year's tournament which is set to start later this month.



Despite a semifinal run in Stuttgart in her first tournament back, her ranking, now at 211, was not high enough for her to gain an automatic place in the tournament, leaving the FFT with an awkward decision to make.

...