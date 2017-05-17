Sharapova vows to "rise up again" after French Open snub

Maria Sharapova said Wednesday she remains fully committed to making a successful comeback from her doping ban following a decision by the French Open to deny her a wild card entry.



Sharapova was widely expected to be fast-tracked into the year's second grand slam tournament, which she has won twice, but the French Tennis Federation (FFT) took the unexpected decision Tuesday to refuse her entry.



Sharapova's return from a 15-month ban has split opinion in tennis circles, with some players arguing she is being given special treatment after receiving wild cards for tournaments in Stuttgart, Madrid and Rome.



Sharapova tested positive for heart disease drug meldonium at last year's Australian Open.

