Federer smart to target quicker surfaces, says Djokovic

Roger Federer made a smart decision by pulling out of this month's French Open, where he has less chance of adding to his 18 grand slam titles than on the sport's quicker surfaces, world number two Novak Djokovic said on Thursday.



Federer defied age and logic to win the Australian Open in January after a knee injury kept him out of tennis for six months, and followed that up with two more high-profile titles at Indian Wells and Miami.



Djokovic faces Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in the last-16 of the Italian Open on Thursday.

