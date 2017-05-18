Sharapova receives wild card into pre-Wimbledon event

(FILES) This file photo taken on May 15, 2017 shows Maria Sharapova of Russia returning the ball to Christina McHale of US during their tennis match at the ATP Tennis Open tournament at the Foro Italico in Rome. AFP / ANDREAS SOLARO
Sharapova's sponsor backs French Open snub, blames WADA
Sharapova vows to "rise up again" after French Open snub
Sharapova vows to ‘rise up again’ after French Open snub
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Sharapova's sponsor backs French Open snub, blames WADA
Sharapova vows to "rise up again" after French Open snub
Sharapova vows to ‘rise up again’ after French Open snub
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE