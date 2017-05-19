Djokovic sets up Del Potro Rome clash

Second seed Novak Djokovic said he is on track to raise his game for the French Open after reaching the Rome Masters quarterfinals Thursday with a 6-4, 6-4 third round win over Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut.



Djokovic, beaten in the final by Britain's Andy Murray last year, will now face Juan Martin del Potro in the quarters after the unseeded Argentinian's third round 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over Japanese seventh seed Kei Nishikori.



Isner, meeting Wawrinka for the first time in six years, will now meet Marin Cilic after the sixth seed from Croatia beat Belgian David Goffin, the ninth seed, 6-3, 6-4 .



In the women's tournament, Venus Williams overcame determined Briton Johanna Konta to win their third-round clash 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 .

...