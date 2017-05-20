Nadal targets French Open after shock defeat to Thiem

Rafael Nadal will set his sights on winning a tenth French Open title, after a day of "fishing or golf," following his shock defeat to Dominic Thiem in the Rome Masters quarterfinals Friday.



Nadal, a former seven-time champion in the Italian capital, had dominated the Austrian to win the Madrid Masters final last week.



Nadal, meanwhile, said he intends to have a free weekend before ramping up his preparations for Roland Garros from Monday.



Nadal, given a first round bye, played only three games of his second round match with Nicolas Almagro before his unseeded compatriot retired injured Wednesday.



From the outset against Thiem, Nadal looked in trouble.

...