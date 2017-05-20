Sharapova faces 10-match marathon to win Wimbledon

Russian Maria Sharapova will probably have to win 10 matches in order to claim a second Wimbledon title this year after deciding Friday not to request a wild card for the championships.



Sharapova could have secured a place in the Wimbledon main draw by right had she reached the semifinals at the Italian Open in Rome, but she withdrew injured during a second round match against Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.



Sharapova will have to break new ground if she is to win Wimbledon this year as no qualifier has won the women's singles title.

...