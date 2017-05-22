Zverev stuns Djokovic to win Rome Masters

Germany's Alexander Zverev stunned four-time Rome champion Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-3 to win his first Masters title Sunday, confirming his status as a French Open danger man.



The 20-year-old Zverev claimed his maiden Masters 1,000 title after becoming the youngest player in a decade to reach a final at this level, and will move to 10 in the world as a result of his impressive victory.



Zverev now has four career titles, three of which have come this year while Djokovic was denied what would have been a record 31st Masters title.



Zverev broke in the first game of the final on his way to the first set and carved out the crucial first break of the second set in the third game.

...