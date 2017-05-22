No sign of an end to French men's title drought in Paris

No French man has lifted the Musketeers' Cup in over three decades and there is no sign of the frustrating and painful wait ending for one of tennis's leading nations at this year's French Open.



A lack of consistency at the highest level, fragile bodies and an outstanding generation barring their way make it difficult to imagine a French successor to their last men's singles champion Yannick Noah any time soon at Roland Garros.



After it became an international tournament in 1925, the first eight titles went to French men -- but since then, they have claimed only two titles, Marcel Bernard winning in 1946 and Noah in 1983 .



Arnaud Clement reached the Australian Open final in 2001, Tsonga also made the final in Melbourne in 2008, while Pioline reached the finals of both the U.S. Open (1993) and Wimbledon (1997).



Would Wilander be tempted to coach a French man to try to take him to Roland Garros glory ?

