French men’s title drought relentless

No Frenchman has lifted the Musketeers' Cup in over three decades and there is no sign of the frustrating and painful wait ending for one of tennis's leading nations at this year's French Open.



After it became an international tournament in 1925, the first eight titles went to Frenchmen – but since then, they have claimed only two titles, Marcel Bernard winning in 1946 and Noah in 1983 .



Even if Noah remains the last Frenchman to win a Grand Slam singles title, France have at least enjoyed more success on other surfaces, even if it all ended in anti-climax.



Arnaud Clement reached the Australian Open final in 2001, Tsonga also made the final in Melbourne in 2008, while Pioline reached the finals of both the U.S. Open (1993) and Wimbledon (1997).

...