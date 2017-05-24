Muddled Murray seeking form ahead of French Open

When the ATP Race standings were updated this week Andy Murray, the world No. 1, languished down at 13th.



With the French Open starting Sunday, Murray has accrued 1,210 to the 4,915 of Rafael Nadal and looks a pale imitation of the player who won his last 24 matches of 2016 to knock Novak Djokovic off his pedestal and seize power in men's tennis.



Not since Pete Sampras in 1999 has a world No. 1 had a worse start to a year with Murray's win percentage at a fairly modest 70.8 percent – a figure that actually disguises just how bad the slump has become of late.



Last year, when Murray won nine titles including a second Wimbledon, a second Olympic title and the ATP Tour Finals in London, he suffered nine losses all season.



Murray seems muddled and at a loss to explain his struggles.



With the help of coach Ivan Lendl, he became more forceful, leading to breakthrough titles at the 2012 U.S. Open and Wimbledon in 2013, and Lendl's second stint as coach spurred Murray to become world No. 1 .

...