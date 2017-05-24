Kvitova ‘on track for Wimbledon’ after stabbing

Twice champion Petra Kvitova is set to play at Wimbledon this summer, less than seven months after she was stabbed by an intruder in her home, a member of her support team told Reuters Tuesday.



Kvitova, who won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, will be included on the official entry list for this year's Championships, which will be released Wednesday.



Given the physicality required to play on clay, and the stress of a Grand Slam, it would still be a surprise if she does take her place in the draw at Roland Garros.



If she decides not to play, Kvitova is likely to look to play a warmup event on grass before Wimbledon, the venue where she has achieved most success.

