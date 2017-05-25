Nadal is back and closing in on La Decima

The video of Dominic Thiem's surprise win over Rafael Nadal last week in Rome will be in high demand for those harboring hopes of stopping the Spaniard's march toward a tenth French Open crown.



Nadal withdrew in the third round at last year's French Open with a wrist injury and in 2015, with his confidence at a low ebb, he was overwhelmed by Djokovic in the quarterfinals. His days of domination looked over, but Nadal ended last season early to fully recover from his wrist injury and since returning in January he looks a man reborn.



John McEnroe, commentating for Eurosport in Paris, said it was also hard to look past Nadal for the title.



Nadal has a tour-leading 36 match wins, sits top of the ATP Race standings and is back at No. 4 in the rankings.



It is actually Nadal's best start to the European clay season since 2010 when he won all three tournaments he played in the buildup to Paris.

...