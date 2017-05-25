Djokovic can tap into Agassi's brilliant mind, says McEnroe

Novak Djokovic's decision to work with American great Andre Agassi at the French Open could be an inspired move as he seeks to recover his lost spark, according to John McEnroe.



It is 47-year-old Agassi's first taste of coaching at the top level and he follows the likes of Ivan Lendl, Boris Becker, Michael Chang and McEnroe himself into the players' box.



With Djokovic having just turned 30 himself, McEnroe can see parallels in their careers.



Djokovic and Agassi are deep thinkers about the sport and McEnroe said that their partnership, however long it lasts, can be a meeting of minds.



After completing his career grand slam by winning the French last year, Djokovic bowed out early at Wimbledon and lost in the U.S. Open final to Stan Wawrinka.



He lost his world number one ranking to Britain's Andy Murray at the end of last year and then suffered a shock second round loss to qualifier Denis Istomin at the Australian Open.

...