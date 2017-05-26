Chance phone call led to Djokovic snaring Agassi

Novak Djokovic revealed Friday that a chance telephone call sparked his decision to hire U.S. legend Andre Agassi as his new coach.



Djokovic recently split with long time coach Marian Vajda, having also ended a three-year relationship with six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker at the end of last season



Agassi, an eight-time major winner at Roland Garros back in 1999, retired from tennis after the 2006 U.S. Open ans has never coached professionally before.



Djokovic leads their series 3-0, having never lost a set to Granollers.

...