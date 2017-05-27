Kvitova comeback adds sparkle to tough-to-call French Open

The comeback of Petra Kvitova will sprinkle some much needed stardust on this year's French Open women's singles, with the absence of household names Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams making the draw the toughest to call in years. Two-time champion Sharapova was denied a wildcard after returning from a doping ban and three-time winner Williams is expecting a child, while in-form Romanian Simona Halep has been struggling with an ankle injury.



Adding to the uncertainty for the claycourt grand slam which starts Sunday, defending champion Garbine Muguruza, who has not won more than three consecutive matches on the red dirt this season, was handed a tough first-round draw against 2010 champion Francesca Schiavone of Italy.



Kvitova said her left, playing hand, was not in perfect shape but she was able to play.

...