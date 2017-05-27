Clay court king Nadal favorite for Paris

For the first time in three years, Rafael Nadal will bounce through the Roland Garros gates at the peak of his powers and favorite to take his collection of French Open titles to 10 .



With man-of-the-season Roger Federer sitting it out to focus on Wimbledon, defending champion Novak Djokovic just showing signs of finding his mojo and world No. 1 Andy Murray badly out of sorts, Nadal is clear favorite.



There was something unsettling about watching Nadal being thrashed by Djokovic in the 2015 quarterfinals, only his second ever loss at the slam he has owned since 2005 .



The last of Nadal's 14 Grand Slam titles came on a drizzly day in Paris in 2014 when he beat David Ferrer and there have been times since then when his major-winning days looked over.

...