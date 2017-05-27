Nadal targets 10th title in French Open generation game

With the world's top five occupied by players over 30 for the first time, Rafael Nadal is poised to tighten the old guard's Grand Slam grip by capturing an unprecedented 10th French Open.



Nadal boasts a sensational career record at Roland Garros -- 72 wins and just two defeats, to Djokovic in 2015 and an injury-affected shock loss to Robin Soderling in 2009 .



Nadal's record on clay against the world's top two is also heavily-weighted in his favor -- 8-2 against Murray (2-0 at Roland Garros) and 10-5 when facing Djokovic (5-1 in Paris).



Djokovic's relationship with the 47-year-old Agassi, an eight-time major winner, is limited, for the moment, to just the French Open.



Should the likes of Nadal, Djokovic and Murray falter, then the much-hyped #NextGen, featuring the likes of Zverev and 2016 semi-finalist Dominic Thiem could take advantage.

...