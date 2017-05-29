Kerber in historic loss, tearful Kvitova makes comeback

Angelique Kerber became the first top seed to lose in the opening round at Roland Garros as tearful Petra Kvitova swept to victory in her first match since surviving a knife attack which almost ended her career. German world No. 1 Kerber, the reigning U.S. Open champion, dropped serve six times on her way to a 6-2, 6-2 defeat to Russia's Ekaterina Makarova.



It was the second successive first round exit at Roland Garros for Kerber and continued a miserable spell for the 29-year-old on clay.



Four successive breaks of serve followed before Makarova saved seven break points in the crucial eighth game to cause the upset.



Kerber's defeat makes the women's draw more open with Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova and Victoria Azarenka all not playing.

