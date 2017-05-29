Mats Point: Wilander tells it straight at Roland Garros

Three-time Roland Garros champion Mats Wilander reflects on Day One of the French Open. The Swedish former world No. 1 is in the French capital soaking up all the action as a commentator and pundit for broadcaster Eurosport.



One to watch on Day Two: "I cannot wait to see how Novak Djokovic comes out and plays with the help of having Andre Agassi on his side. I want to look at the attitude he has, his mindset.



Djokovic plays left to right, and takes the ball early, and so clay is much tougher for him with the long rallies, the heavy spin, the looping ball.

