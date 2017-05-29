Battling Kyrgios ready to play through pain

Nick Kyrgios is having a "hard time" with hip and shoulder injuries but the Australian said he has done all he can to be ready for his French Open first round match against German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber Tuesday.



The 22-year-old firebrand, seeded 18th at Roland Garros, was forced to pull out of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Rome with a hip problem and was dumped out of the first round in Lyon last week to a rank outsider.



Kyrgios was also hampered by a knee problem in the lead-up to the Australian Open and was receiving cortisone injections to try to settle the injury before he crashed out of the second round to Andreas Seppi.

...