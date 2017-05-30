Nadal, Djokovic cruise in French Open

Rafael Nadal launched his pursuit of a record 10th French Open title in convincing fashion, while defending champion Novak Djokovic eased to victory under the gaze of new coach Andre Agassi.



Reigning women's champion Garbine Muguruza began her Roland Garros defense with a straight-sets triumph over 2010 winner Francesca Schiavone.



Nadal, who was forced to withdraw before last year's third round with a wrist injury, brushed aside 45th-ranked Benoit Paire 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 inside two hours.



With 1999 French Open champion Agassi in the players box for the first time after agreeing a short-term coaching role, Djokovic experienced some trouble against the world No. 77, being broken four times.

...