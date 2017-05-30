Kuznetsov senses upset over vulnerable Murray

Murray has not progressed past the round of 16 in three of his last four tournaments on clay, suffering a third round loss to Croatian Borna Coric in Madrid and losing out to home favorite Fabio Fognini early in the Italian Open this month.



The 30-year-old is also recovering from an illness and Kuznetsov, who has previously lost to Murray twice in as many meetings, is hopeful he can make it third time lucky.



Kuznetsov, 26, who lost in the semi-finals at last week's Geneva Open, said a quick start would be key to defeating the three-times grand slam winner.

