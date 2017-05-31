Zverev crashes as Murray, Wawrinka move on in French Open

Alexander Zverev, the man seen as a potential French Open champion, crashed out in the first round Tuesday as world No. 1 Andy Murray and former winner Stan Wawrinka moved through.



Zverev, just 20 and fresh from his sensational Rome Masters demolition of Novak Djokovic, slumped to a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 defeat to Fernando Verdasco, 13 years his senior.



Left-handed Verdasco, playing his 14th Roland Garros and 56th consecutive major, had lost to Zverev in the first round on clay in Madrid earlier this year.



Murray, the 2016 runner-up to Djokovic, shrugged off a second set wobble to defeat Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 .



Konta is the second top 10 woman player to lose in the first three days after world No. 1 Angelique Kerber was also dumped out in the first round.

...