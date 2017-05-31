Stosur: Players could boycott Margaret Court Arena

Australia's tennis No. 1 Samantha Stosur has suggested players at the Australian Open could boycott the Melbourne Park stadium named after Margaret Court due to the 24-time Grand Slam champion's opposition to same-sex marriage.



The 74-year-old's comments were condemned by 18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova, who suggested Court's name should be taken off Melbourne Park's No. 2 show court.



Court's stance offended other Australian players, including former French Open mixed doubles champion Casey Dellacqua.



Australian world No. 142 John Millman, who lost in the first round at Roland Garros, said Court's comments were "a little bit inappropriate" but everyone was entitled to their opinion.



Tennis Australia said Court's views did not align with the governing body's.

