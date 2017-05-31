Jabeur first Arab woman in Slam third round

Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova returns the ball to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during their tennis match at the Roland Garros 2017 French Open on May 31, 2017 in Paris. / AFP / Thomas SAMSON
Zverev crashes as Murray, Wawrinka move on in French Open
Nadal, Djokovic cruise in French Open
Battling Kyrgios ready to play through pain
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Zverev crashes as Murray, Wawrinka move on in French Open
Nadal, Djokovic cruise in French Open
Battling Kyrgios ready to play through pain
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE