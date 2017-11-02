Nadal seals fourth year-end No.1 ranking

Rafael Nadal secured the year-end world No. 1 ranking with a 7-5, 6-3 second-round victory over South Korean Hyeon Chung at the Paris Masters Wednesday.



Nadal was broken when serving for the set as Chung hit back, but the turning point came as the world No. 1 saved a break point in game 11, marked with a trademark fist-pump.



Chung's inexperience showed at the vital moment, as he threw away his serve to hand Nadal the first set after an hour of play.



