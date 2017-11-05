Goerges wows with comeback in Zhuhai, wins trophy

Germany's Julia Goerges stormed to victory at the WTA Elite Trophy on Sunday, hammering number two seed CoCo Vandeweghe in the final to claim her second title of the year.



The 29-year-old made an unexpected comeback in the first set to take down the fiery Vandeweghe 7-5, 6-1 in one hour and 20 minutes in Zhuhai, China, as fellow German and tennis legend Steffi Graf watched from the stands.



Vandeweghe started off strong in the first set, easily breaking seventh seed Goerges in the second game and holding serve in the third to give her a 3-0 lead.

