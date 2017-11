Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic dropped outside the ATP top 10 for the first time in years in the latest rankings released Monday.



Djokovic, who has been struggling with an elbow injury, was also last seen in action in the Wimbledon quarterfinals when he retired against Tomas Berdych.



Nadal's participation in the season-ending tournament in London is in doubt after the world No. 1 and 16-time Grand Slam champion pulled out of Paris before his quarterfinal with a knee injury.

...