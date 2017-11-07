Next Gen ATP final draw a ‘disgrace’

The glitzy draw for the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan, designed to showcase the future of men's tennis, has been branded a "disgrace," "awful" and taking the sport "back to zero".



The inaugural event – an under-21 version of the ATP World Tour Finals – starts Tuesday in the Fiera Milano Exhibition Center and brings together eight emerging stars tipped to rival Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



In Group A are Andrey Rublev, Denis Shapovalov, Hyeon Chung and Gianluigi Quinzi, while Karen Khachanov, Borna Coric, Jared Donaldson and Daniil Medvedev make up Group B. The top two from each will progress to the semifinals, with the final next Saturday determining the best young player in the world with the winner earning $1.2 million.

...