Federer to face Zverev in ATP Tour Finals

Six-time champion Roger Federer was paired in the same group as German debutant Alexander Zverev for next week's ATP Tour Finals when the draw was made in host city London Wednesday.



In the Pete Sampras group with Federer is Croatian Marin Cilic, the man he beat in this year's Wimbledon final, and American Jack Sock who crept into the tournament after winning the Paris Masters.



Zverev, 20, has taken men's tennis by storm this year, rocketing up to number three in the world rankings after winning five titles, including two Masters 1000 events.

