Nadal can't guarantee fitness for ATP Finals

Rafael Nadal said on Friday he "hopes" to be ready for his opening match at the ATP Finals but admitted he has not been training at 100 per cent after an injury scare.



Long-time rival Roger Federer, who scooped up the other two Grand Slams this year -- the Australian Open and Wimbledon -- said Nadal's absence would be a big loss.



Two groups of four players play in a round-robin format before semi-finals and a final.



The other players in Nadal's group are Dominic Thiem and Grigor Dimitrov, while Federer competes against Jack Sock, Marin Cilic and Alexander Zverev, who has climbed to number three in the world in a breakthrough year.

