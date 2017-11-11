Nadal can’t guarantee fitness for ATP Finals

Rafael Nadal said Friday he "hopes" to be ready for his opening match at the ATP Finals but admitted he has not been training at 100 percent after an injury scare.



Longtime rival Roger Federer, who scooped up the other two Grand Slams this year – the Australian Open and Wimbledon – said Nadal's absence would be a big loss.



Two groups of four players play in a round-robin format before semifinals and a final.



The other players in Nadal's group are Dominic Thiem and Grigor Dimitrov, while Federer competes against Jack Sock, Marin Cilic and Alexander Zverev, who has climbed to No. 3 in the world in a breakthrough year.



Nadal is guaranteed to end the year as world No. 1, irrespective of his performance at the finals, which begin Sunday and end on Nov. 19 .

...