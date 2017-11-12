Federer opens ATP Finals bid with victory over Sock



Aiming to end a sensational year as he began it, Swiss master Roger Federer opened his bid for a seventh ATP Finals title with 6-4 7-6(4) victory over American debutant Jack Sock on Sunday.



Federer, the oldest player to qualify for the ATP Finals since 1970, looked aghast as two break points went begging at 3-3 and another two at 4-4 in the second set.



Federer jumped into a 4-2 lead in the tiebreak and although Sock finally took a point off the six-time champion's serve to level at 4-4, Federer reeled off the next three points to claim victory.

