Federer back in his groove at Tour Finals

Roger Federer made a strong start to his bid to cap his golden year with a seventh ATP Tour Finals title as the Swiss star defeated Jack Sock 6-4, 7-6 (4) Sunday.



When Federer missed last year's Tour Finals through injury, it seemed possible he would never recapture his former glories.



Federer hasn't triumphed at the season-ending Tour Finals since 2011 .



With defending champion Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka all absent from the Tour Finals due to injury, Federer and Rafael Nadal are the unquestioned headline acts.



Having won the French and U.S. Opens this year, Nadal has matched Federer's unexpectedly dominant run as the old rivals vacuumed up all four of this year's Grand Slam crowns.



While Nadal frets over his fitness, Federer was back in the groove against Sock, who took the last Tour Finals berth by winning his first Masters title in Paris earlier this month.

...