U.S. edge Belarus to claim 18th Fed Cup

The United States claimed their first Fed Cup title for 17 years as Shelby Rogers and CoCo Vandeweghe beat Belarus pair Aryna Sabalenka and Aliaksandra Sasnovich in a deciding doubles rubber in the final Sunday. Vandeweghe and Rogers won 6-3, 7-6 (3) to give the U.S. a 3-2 final victory and an 18th Fed Cup crown.



Earlier Sunday Vandeweghe put the U.S. 2-1 up beating Sabalenka 7-6 (5), 6-1, while Sasnovich battled back from a set down to beat Sloane Stephens 4-6, 6-1, 8-6 to draw Belarus level at 2-2 .



The 19-year-old Sabalenka and Sasnovich, 23, dropped a serve apiece in the first set and the Americans surged in front after just 26 minutes.

...