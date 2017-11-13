Cool Chung wins inaugural NextGen finals

South Korea's Hyeon Chung kept his cool to upset top-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev and claim his first title at the Next Gen ATP finals in Milan Saturday. The bespectacled 21-year-old rallied from a set down to see off Rublev, the world No. 37 who reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals this year, 3-4 (5), 4-3 (2), 4-2, 4-2 in just under two hours.



Chung, ranked 54, sealed victory on his third match point after Rublev had saved two at 3-1 down in the fourth set of the final at the season-ending, eight-player tournament.



The sixth-seeded Chung won all three matches in group play, including a straight-sets win over Rublev, and defeated Russian Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals.

