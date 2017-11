Canada's Milos Raonic celebrates winning his men's singles fourth round match against Japan's Kei Nishikori on day eight of the 2014 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 1, 2014. Raonic won 4-6, 6-1, 7-6, 6-3. AFP PHOTO / ANDREW COWIE - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE