Father physically, verbally, emotionally abused her: Wimbledon semifinalist

Former Wimbledon semifinalist Jelena Dokic says her father physically, verbally and emotionally abused her from a young age when she started playing tennis.



Jelena Dokic started playing tennis at age eight. Her family migrated in 1994 from Europe to Australia, where Jelena trained in Sydney under her father's coaching. In 1998, she won the U.S. Open junior title and played Fed Cup for Australia, and in 1989 she beat Martina Hingis in the opening round of Wimbledon, becoming the lowest-ranked player in the Open era to beat a top seed at a Grand Slam.



After reaching a career-high No. 4 ranking in 2002, Dokic's ranking slipped into the 600s as she struggled with injuries and depression. But in 2009, she made a surprising run to the Australian Open quarterfinals as a wild-card entry and said she'd been estranged from her father for several years.

