It had been a long time coming but Grigor Dimitrov's belated first appearance at the ATP Finals did not disappoint as he outlasted Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-3 5-7 7-5 in a gripping afternoon duel at the O2 Arena Monday.



Again Dimitrov wobbled, squandering two match points at 40-15 with a double-fault and a tight forehand error, but he finally bagged the win when Thiem looped a backhand long.



Dimitrov was the better player in the first set as Thiem struggled for rhythm on serve.

...