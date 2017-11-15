Zverev has the 'full package', says Federer

Roger Federer says Alexander Zverev has the "full package" as the young German bids to establish a foothold at the pinnacle of the men's game and push the old guard aside.



Zverev, who lost in three sets to Federer at the ATP Finals on Tuesday, has climbed to number three in the world after a breakthrough season in which he has won five events, including two Masters tournaments.



With Djokovic and Murray missing from the end-of-season showpiece and Nadal having pulled out injured, there is a chink of light for Zverev and the other players in the eight-man London event, even if Federer is a big obstacle.

...