Federer through to ATP Finals semis after win over Zverev

A day after the ATP Finals lost Rafael Nadal to injury, Roger Federer lifted spirits at the O2 Arena by extending his stay to the weekend.



With Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray also absent due to injuries, the top-ranked Nadal's withdrawal Monday left Federer as the only member of men's tennis' 'big-four' in the tournament.



Zverev, who won his opening match against Marin Cilic, will face Jack Sock Thursday to decide who will join Federer in the final four. Sock defeated Cilic in the early match, with Federer's victory eliminating the Croat.



From there on it was all Federer. The six-time champion, who is 16-years older than his opponent, showed his big-match experience as he regrouped to break in the third game, before doing so twice more to seal the victory.



Cilic has now won only one of his eight matches overall at the season-ending tournament.

...