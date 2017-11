This combination of pictures created on April 25, 2016 shows (from L) Spain's Rafael Nadal looking on during a press conference after retiring from a match during the Miami Open in Key Biscayne on March 26, 2016 and France's then Solidarity and Social Cohesion Minister Roselyne Bachelot addressing a press conference in Berlin on February 3, 2011. AFP / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / DAVID GANNON AND MATTHEW STOCKMAN