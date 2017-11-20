Dimitrov beats Goffin to win ATP Finals

Grigor Dimitrov beat David Goffin 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 to win the ATP Finals Sunday, becoming the first debutant to win the end-of-season finale since 1998 .



With the pendulum suddenly swinging, Goffin took advantage of two double faults from the racquet of Dimitrov, smashing a forehand winner past him to seal the break in the next game.



Despite a sprinkling of break points, a tight third set went with serve until the sixth game, when Dimitrov earned a break to lead 4-2 when Goffin went wide with a backhand.



Goffin won back-to-back titles in Shenzhen and Tokyo this season and this week became the first man in two years to defeat both Nadal and Federer at the same tournament.

