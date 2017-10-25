Venus survives marathon as Pliskova races into semifinals

Venus Williams produced a vintage display full of guts and determination to grind out a 7-5 6-7(3) 7-5 victory over Jelena Ostapenko at the WTA Finals Tuesday to set up a White Group decider for a semifinals berth against Garbine Muguruza.



The 20-year-old battled back as the pair traded two breaks apiece before Williams brought up a her first match point in the 10th game that she failed to convert when she dumped a forehand into the net as Ostapenko continued to go for her shots.



The pair's inability to hold serve spilled over into the tiebreak and Williams handed Ostapenko three set points with a wild forehand and the Latvian levelled the contest on the first of them when the American netted a backhand.



Pliskova was impressive in her straight sets win over Williams to open the tournament and she was equally imperious against Wimbledon champion Muguruza as she broke twice to race though the first set in just 26 minutes.

...