Wozniacki swats aside Halep to reach Singapore semifinals

Caroline Wozniacki produced an almost perfect display to dismantle world No. 1 Simona Halep 6-0 6-2 at the WTA Finals Wednesday as the Dane eased into the semifinals with her second dominant victory in as many matches.



Wozniacki has been the form player on the WTA Tour this season, winning 58 matches, reaching seven finals and claiming one tournament victory in Tokyo last month.



The respite was fleeting, however, as Wozniacki continued to punish Halep's scrappy forehand to break for a 3-1 lead and an ace snuffed out the only break point the Dane faced all match as she moved within two games of victory.



Another forehand error handed Wozniacki a match point after a little more than an hour, which she duly converted with a forehand winner.

