Garcia wins against Wozniacki; Svitolina sends Halep home

Caroline Garcia produced a stunning comeback to overcome Caroline Wozniacki 0-6 6-3 7-5 and advance to the last four at WTA Finals Friday, the Frenchwoman topping the Red Group after top seed Simona Halep lost later in the day.



Garcia's dream debut will continue Saturday with a semifinal against an evergreen Venus Williams, while Wozniacki takes on White Group winner Karolina Pliskova, who can replace Halep as world No. 1 if she wins the tournament Sunday.



Friday's first match started as expected with Wozniacki, whose serve had been impenetrable all week, opening with a love hold before the Dane attacked a lethargic Garcia, who coughed up a couple of forehand errors to gift her an early break.



However, Garcia regrouped to finally get a foothold in the match in the second set, deploying her devastating forehand to full effect to fashion three breaks of serve as Wozniacki's levels dipped.

