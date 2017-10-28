Retiring Hingis's career comes to sudden halt

Martina Hingis's glittering career came to a sudden end Saturday when she suffered a shock doubles defeat at the WTA Finals -- her last tournament before retiring.



It ended a 19-match winning streak for Hingis and Chan -- and halted one of the great careers in tennis.



Hingis admitted it was a "disappointing" way to bow out but said she had no regrets about her stellar career.



Hingis and Chan were broken twice early in the first set and were unable to thwart their opponents' inspired play.



Hingis, who inspired a young Roger Federer, said this week she wanted to remain in tennis after retirement, possibly as a coach.

