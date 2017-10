Caroline Wozniacki won the biggest title of her career when she beat Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 in the WTA Finals Sunday.



Williams, who was hoping to win a 50th career title on Sunday, is the only player at this year's WTA Finals who didn't win a title during the season.



Williams, who won the WTA Finals title in 2008, had won all seven previous matches against Wozniacki.



Wozniacki raced to a 5-0 lead in the second set before Williams mounted a late comeback attempt.

...